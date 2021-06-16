Overview

Dr. Shannon Oates, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Oates works at IU Health Arnett Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.