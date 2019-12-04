Dr. Shannon O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon O'Brien, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon O'Brien, MD
Dr. Shannon O'Brien, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Austin Hayes1200 NW Naito Pkwy Ste 310, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 292-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Waldorf Center For Plastic Sgy9775 SW Wilshire St Ste 200, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 646-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien?
Dr O’Brien is a beautiful calm surgeon. Her work has beautiful results. I feel confident with her care.
About Dr. Shannon O'Brien, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730380999
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
