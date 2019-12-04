See All Plastic Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Shannon O'Brien, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (16)
Portland, OR
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shannon O'Brien, MD

Dr. Shannon O'Brien, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. O'Brien works at Austin Hayes MD in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations

    Dr. Austin Hayes
    1200 NW Naito Pkwy Ste 310, Portland, OR 97209 (503) 292-9200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Waldorf Center For Plastic Sgy
    9775 SW Wilshire St Ste 200, Portland, OR 97225 (503) 646-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 04, 2019
Dr O'Brien is a beautiful calm surgeon. Her work has beautiful results. I feel confident with her care.
Sheila Shipman
    About Dr. Shannon O'Brien, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730380999
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien works at Austin Hayes MD in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. O'Brien’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

