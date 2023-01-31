Overview of Dr. Shannon O'Hara, MD

Dr. Shannon O'Hara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. O'Hara works at Physicians' Primary Care of SWFL in Lehigh Acres, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.