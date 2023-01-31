Dr. Shannon O'Hara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Hara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon O'Hara, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon O'Hara, MD
Dr. Shannon O'Hara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. O'Hara works at
Dr. O'Hara's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians' Primary Care of SWFL - OBGYN5700 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 432-5858Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Physicians Primary Care1265 Viscaya Pkwy Bldg 3, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 432-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Hara?
Dr. O'Hara has all the qualities of an excellent physician. She truly listens, offers alternatives, and has broad expertise. I have recommended to several friends and family.
About Dr. Shannon O'Hara, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1306135454
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Hara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Hara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Hara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Hara works at
Dr. O'Hara has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Hara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Hara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Hara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Hara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Hara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.