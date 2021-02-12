Dr. Shannon O'Mahar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Mahar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon O'Mahar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shannon O'Mahar, MD
Dr. Shannon O'Mahar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Janesville, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Prairie Ridge Health, Sauk Prairie Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison, Stoughton Hospital and Upland Hills Health.
Dr. O'Mahar works at
Dr. O'Mahar's Office Locations
-
1
Ssm Health St Mary's Hospital - Janesville3200 E Racine St, Janesville, WI 53546 Directions (608) 371-8000
-
2
Ssm Health Cancer Care1200 John Q Hammons Dr Ste 400, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 252-8000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Prairie Ridge Health
- Sauk Prairie Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
- Stoughton Hospital
- Upland Hills Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Mahar?
Dr. O'Mahar is the best in the business! She has been absolutely wonderful to myself, and my family and has saved my life. Thank you Dr. O'Mahar!
About Dr. Shannon O'Mahar, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366569899
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Stanford U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Mahar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Mahar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Mahar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Mahar works at
Dr. O'Mahar has seen patients for Myeloma, Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Mahar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Mahar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Mahar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Mahar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Mahar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.