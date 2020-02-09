Dr. Shannon Prevette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prevette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Prevette, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Prevette, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Prevette works at
Locations
Conviva Care Center Legacy Place18414 US Highway 281 N Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78259 Directions (210) 495-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, always looking out for the patient.
About Dr. Shannon Prevette, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780681510
Education & Certifications
- THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prevette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prevette accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prevette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prevette works at
Dr. Prevette speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Prevette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prevette.
