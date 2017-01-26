Dr. Shannon Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shannon Price, MD
Dr. Shannon Price, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Georgia Ob-gyn808 13th Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 434-7640
-
2
Affinity Physicians For Women1493 Kennedy Rd Ste A, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-4130
Hospital Affiliations
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
I had my initial visit with Dr Price this week. She had a great bedside manner. And she put puzzle pieces together for an ongoing issue I have had that no one else could figure out. Not only that- she actually LISTENED To me the patient. And when I left there, I felt like she and her staff cared. Best md visit in a long time.
About Dr. Shannon Price, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1891718870
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hosp Sytems
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.