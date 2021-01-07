Overview

Dr. Shannon Routhouska, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Routhouska works at Barrington Park Derma Assoc PC in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.