Dr. Shannon Routhouska, MD
Dr. Shannon Routhouska, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Barrington Park Dermatological Associates PC220 Linden Oaks Ste 300, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 383-4420
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Just had my annual check-up-- excellent experience, as always. Dr. Routhouska works fast, but I never feel rushed, as another reviewer complained; rather, with her high energy level, razor intellect, and broad knowledge base, she is simply very effective at what she does, and uses her time (and mine) with exceptional efficiency. A well-deserved shout-out to her great office staff as well.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Routhouska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Routhouska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Routhouska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Routhouska works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Routhouska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Routhouska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Routhouska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Routhouska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.