Dr. Shannon Schnell, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Bowling Green, KY
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shannon Schnell, DPM

Dr. Shannon Schnell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Scottsville.

Dr. Schnell works at Cumberland Foot and Ankle Centers in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Somerset, KY and Franklin, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schnell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cumberland Foot and Ankle Centers
    1850 Westen St, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 846-3338
  2. 2
    Cumberland Foot & Ankle Centers
    117 Tradepark Dr Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 679-2773
  3. 3
    Shields Family Clinic
    1030 Brookhaven Rd, Franklin, KY 42134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 846-3338
  4. 4
    Associated Foot and Ankle Clinics Psc
    1830 Destiny Ln Ste 110, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 846-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center At Scottsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2021
    Exceptionally excellent. High degree of professionalism and knowledge of the procedure.
    Nancy Higgs — Jul 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shannon Schnell, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023263712
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.