Overview of Dr. Shannon Schnell, DPM

Dr. Shannon Schnell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Scottsville.



Dr. Schnell works at Cumberland Foot and Ankle Centers in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Somerset, KY and Franklin, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.