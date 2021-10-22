Dr. Shannon Scholl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Scholl, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shannon Scholl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Cary Office115 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 816-4948
Raleigh Endoscopy Center Inc2417 Atrium Dr Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 791-2060
Raleigh Endoscopy Center Cary1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 202, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 792-3060
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I love her!! I need to know where she is practicing. Does anyone know how to get in touch with her?
About Dr. Shannon Scholl, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1871715813
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Scholl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scholl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scholl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scholl has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scholl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholl.
