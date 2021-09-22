See All Neurologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Shannon Seals, MD

Neurology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shannon Seals, MD

Dr. Shannon Seals, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Seals works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seals' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Gait Abnormality
Concussion
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Gait Abnormality
Concussion

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shannon Seals, MD

    • Neurology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073871604
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wright State University / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Seals, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seals has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seals works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Seals’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seals. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seals.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seals, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seals appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

