Dr. Shannon Seals, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Seals, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Seals, MD
Dr. Shannon Seals, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Seals works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Seals' Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3980
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seals?
Dr. Seals is the most thoughtful and caring physician I have ever met. She is very thorough and listens before making rash diagnoses. I have the utmost confidence in her when it comes to my care and recommend her to everyone who needs a doctor who understands the needs of the patient as well as the policies and red tape we sometimes are faced with when navigating the healthcare system. She is an excellent doctor and a great person!
About Dr. Shannon Seals, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1073871604
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seals has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seals accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seals works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seals. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seals.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seals, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seals appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.