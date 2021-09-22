Overview of Dr. Shannon Seals, MD

Dr. Shannon Seals, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Seals works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.