Dr. Shannon Sheu, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Sheu, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.
Dr. Sheu works at
Locations
Stella S Matsuda MD Inc405 N Kuakini St Ste 703, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 949-7568Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shannon Sheu, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheu works at
Dr. Sheu has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheu speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.