Medical Oncology
Dr. Shannon Smiley, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Central Peninsula General Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Smiley works at Katmai Oncology Group in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smiley's Office Locations

    Katmai Oncology Group
    3851 Piper St Ste U340, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5032

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Central Peninsula General Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Myeloma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Myeloma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test

Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Acute Leukemia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Lymphocytosis
Pancytopenia
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Aetna
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Shannon Smiley, MD

    Medical Oncology
    English
    1891715942
    Education & Certifications

    Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    State University Of New York Buffalo
    St. George's University School Of Medicine
    Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Smiley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smiley works at Katmai Oncology Group in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Smiley’s profile.

    Dr. Smiley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smiley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

