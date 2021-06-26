Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Smith, MD
Dr. Shannon Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
UW Health Internal Medicine20 S Park St Ste 504, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2250
Uw Health Union Corners Clinic2402 Winnebago St, Madison, WI 53704 Directions (608) 242-6855
University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority5618 Odana Rd, Madison, WI 53719 Directions (608) 274-1100
Uwh - West Towne7102 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 828-7603
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith has been my pcp for over a decade. I couldn't ask for better. She's thorough, thoughtful, kind and compassionate. She also stays up to date on new research and really engages with her patients.
About Dr. Shannon Smith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1912018987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
