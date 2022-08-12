Dr. Shannon Comley Sood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comley Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Comley Sood, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Comley Sood, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Comley Sood works at
Locations
-
1
St Peter's Endocrinology63 Shaker Rd Ste 201, Albany, NY 12204 Directions (518) 471-3636
-
2
St. Peter's Hospitalof the City of Albany55 Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY 12047 Directions (518) 471-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Comley Sood?
I have been a patient of Dr. Comley for many years. Have followed her when she moved to another place. She is the most caring doctor I have ever been to. She listens and addresses all concerns. Makes great suggestions. It is getting harder to find a doctor such as Dr. Comley. She genuinely cares about her patients and it shows.
About Dr. Shannon Comley Sood, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1902811615
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comley Sood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comley Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comley Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comley Sood works at
Dr. Comley Sood has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comley Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Comley Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comley Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comley Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comley Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.