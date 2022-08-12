See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Shannon Comley Sood, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shannon Comley Sood, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Comley Sood works at St. Peter's Diabetes & Endocrine Care in Albany, NY with other offices in Cohoes, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Peter's Endocrinology
    63 Shaker Rd Ste 201, Albany, NY 12204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 471-3636
  2. 2
    St. Peter's Hospitalof the City of Albany
    55 Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY 12047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 471-3636

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Comley for many years. Have followed her when she moved to another place. She is the most caring doctor I have ever been to. She listens and addresses all concerns. Makes great suggestions. It is getting harder to find a doctor such as Dr. Comley. She genuinely cares about her patients and it shows.
    Marian Furfaro — Aug 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shannon Comley Sood, DO
    About Dr. Shannon Comley Sood, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902811615
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Comley Sood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comley Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Comley Sood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Comley Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Comley Sood has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comley Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Comley Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comley Sood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comley Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comley Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

