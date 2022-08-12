Overview

Dr. Shannon Comley Sood, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Comley Sood works at St. Peter's Diabetes & Endocrine Care in Albany, NY with other offices in Cohoes, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.