Dr. Shannon St Clair, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shannon St Clair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem186 KIMEL PARK DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7956
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1003073396
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Dr. St Clair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Clair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Clair has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Clair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. St Clair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Clair.
