Overview

Dr. Shannon Starr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.



Dr. Starr works at Louisiana State University Family Medcn in Kenner, LA with other offices in Hayward, WI and Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.