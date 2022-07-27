Dr. Shannon Sugarman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Sugarman, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Sugarman, MD
Dr. Shannon Sugarman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Sugarman works at
Dr. Sugarman's Office Locations
-
1
Roswell Ob Gyn 2 LLC11975 Morris Rd Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 751-3600
-
2
Roswell OB/GYN3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 105, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 751-3600
-
3
Roswell OB/GYN1495 Hickory Flat Hwy Ste 240, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 751-3600
-
4
Modern Obgyn of North Atlanta P.c - Cumming1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 360, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 751-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sugarman?
Dr. Sugarman is the kind of doctor that goes the extra mile for her patients. I came in with a unique circumstance and she didn’t have the resources to help me immediately. The next day, I received a call from her office saying that Dr. Sugarman had pushed for my care and that they had scheduled an appointment for me the following day. She clearly had empathized with me and done everything in her power to get me the help I needed. We need more doctors like this!
About Dr. Shannon Sugarman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1639289002
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugarman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugarman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugarman works at
Dr. Sugarman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugarman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugarman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugarman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugarman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugarman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.