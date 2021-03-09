Overview

Dr. Shannon Trotter, DO is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Trotter works at OSU Medical Specialties in Columbus, OH with other offices in Canal Winchester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.