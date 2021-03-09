See All Dermatologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Shannon Trotter, DO

Dermatology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shannon Trotter, DO is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Trotter works at OSU Medical Specialties in Columbus, OH with other offices in Canal Winchester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Osu Dermatology East
    540 Officenter Pl Ste 240, Columbus, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-1707
  2. 2
    Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio
    6365 Winchester Blvd Ste A, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 524-4146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2021
    Dr Shannon Trotter has taken care of me for around 14 years and I will never change Dermatologists and highly recommend Dr Trotter. She is thorough, caring, explains everything completely and is concerned about your concerns.
    Tim Jones — Mar 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shannon Trotter, DO
    About Dr. Shannon Trotter, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124231154
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Trotter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trotter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trotter has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trotter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trotter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

