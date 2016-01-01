See All Pediatricians in Collegeville, PA
Dr. Shannon Vitelli, DO

Pediatrics
4.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shannon Vitelli, DO

Dr. Shannon Vitelli, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Vitelli works at Trappe Pediatric Care at Iron Bridge in Collegeville, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vitelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Trappe Pediatric Care at Iron Bridge
    17 Iron Bridge Dr Ste 100, Collegeville, PA 19426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 842-0406

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 48 ratings
Patient Ratings (48)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Shannon Vitelli, DO

  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1568404143
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shannon Vitelli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vitelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vitelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vitelli works at Trappe Pediatric Care at Iron Bridge in Collegeville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Vitelli’s profile.

48 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitelli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

