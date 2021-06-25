Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Watkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Watkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Watkins works at
Locations
Clubmd LLC1065 Ashley St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 843-3376
Graves-gilbert Clinic Family Care C2724 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-5111Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:30pmSaturday7:30am - 7:30pmSunday7:30am - 7:30pm
Graves Gilbert Clinic1330 N Race St, Glasgow, KY 42141 Directions (270) 629-5111
- 4 990 Wilkinson Trce, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 781-4043
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best dermatologist in Bowling Green. Very thorough and explains everything she is doing and takes the time to listen and answer any questions.
About Dr. Shannon Watkins, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Lichen Planus, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
