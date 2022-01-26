Overview

Dr. Shannon Wesley, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH.



Dr. Wesley works at Lmh Heart Institute of Northwest Ohio LLC in Lima, OH with other offices in Van Wert, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.