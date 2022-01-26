Dr. Shannon Wesley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Wesley, DO
Dr. Shannon Wesley, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH.
Lmh Heart Institute of Northwest Ohio LLC1003 Bellefontaine Ave Ste 150, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 998-8207
Lima Memorial Health System Specialty Care140 Fox Rd Ste 103 1/2, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (419) 232-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wessley is a very compassionate doctor who cares about the patient. She "listens" to all concerns and makes sure the patient is knowledgeable and understands what is going on. Dr. Wessley goes the extra mile to assure all needs are taken care of, even if it means helping a nurse when most other doctors would have stepped aside. I highly recommend Dr. Wessley if you are having colon or rectal issues or just need a colonscopy. She is such an asset to Lima!
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1225320526
Dr. Wesley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wesley has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wesley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wesley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wesley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wesley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wesley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.