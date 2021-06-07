See All Dermatologists in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Shannon Wiedersum, DO

Dermatology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shannon Wiedersum, DO is a Dermatologist in Doylestown, PA. 

Dr. Wiedersum works at Mary B Toporcer MD PC in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary B. Toporcer MD PC
    252 W Swamp Rd Ste 48, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 230-9988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Hives
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Hives

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jun 07, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Wiedersum. We saw her for our daughter’s acne and my yearly body check and I feel we couldn’t have been in better hands. She’s caring, empathetic, and thorough. She follows through with her care and is keen to develop a great dr/patient relationship. This is important as skincare is a lifetime commitment. I have never found exam rooms to be dirty nor medical staff to be unprofessional. They always take their time with you.
    Kelly J. — Jun 07, 2021
    About Dr. Shannon Wiedersum, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013396944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Wiedersum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiedersum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiedersum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiedersum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiedersum works at Mary B Toporcer MD PC in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wiedersum’s profile.

    Dr. Wiedersum has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiedersum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiedersum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiedersum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiedersum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiedersum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

