Overview of Dr. Shannon Wong, MD

Dr. Shannon Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Wong works at Austin Eye in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.