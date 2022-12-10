Dr. Shannon Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Wong, MD
Dr. Shannon Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Austin Eye Clinic11901 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 250-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been recent patients of Dr. Wong. Both of us had Premium Lens Replacement surgery in both eyes over the past several weeks, and Dr. Wong performed the YAG LASER Capsulotomy yesterday morning on my eyes. We are both very pleased with the results of the procedures, and Dr. Wong and his staff did an excellent job in setting expectations regarding our treatments.
About Dr. Shannon Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.