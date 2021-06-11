See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Martinsburg, WV
Dr. Shanojan Thiyagalingam, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Shanojan Thiyagalingam, MD

Dr. Shanojan Thiyagalingam, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They graduated from Chiropractic Institute Of New York and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.

Dr. Thiyagalingam works at University Internal Medicine in Martinsburg, WV with other offices in Rochester, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thiyagalingam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Martinsburg Internal Medicine Assoc. Inc.
    1002 Sushruta Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 263-0913
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-2511
  3. 3
    Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory
    2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 263-0913
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Berkeley Medical Center
  • Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 11, 2021
Dr T, is amazing, a word to some it up. i have seen many doctors in my years and i look forward to talking to him. he actually listens and explain issues in detail. he responds to messages not nurses and is very prompt. i will be referring my family to him.
will — Jun 11, 2021
Photo: Dr. Shanojan Thiyagalingam, MD
About Dr. Shanojan Thiyagalingam, MD

  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477904894
Education & Certifications

  • Chiropractic Institute Of New York
  • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thiyagalingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thiyagalingam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiyagalingam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thiyagalingam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thiyagalingam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

