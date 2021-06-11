Dr. Thiyagalingam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanojan Thiyagalingam, MD
Overview of Dr. Shanojan Thiyagalingam, MD
Dr. Shanojan Thiyagalingam, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They graduated from Chiropractic Institute Of New York and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Thiyagalingam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thiyagalingam's Office Locations
-
1
Martinsburg Internal Medicine Assoc. Inc.1002 Sushruta Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 263-0913
-
2
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
-
3
Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 263-0913Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thiyagalingam?
Dr T, is amazing, a word to some it up. i have seen many doctors in my years and i look forward to talking to him. he actually listens and explain issues in detail. he responds to messages not nurses and is very prompt. i will be referring my family to him.
About Dr. Shanojan Thiyagalingam, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1477904894
Education & Certifications
- Chiropractic Institute Of New York
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thiyagalingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thiyagalingam works at
Dr. Thiyagalingam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiyagalingam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thiyagalingam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thiyagalingam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.