Overview

Dr. Shanon Sell, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Sell works at Essentia Health-Osgood Clinic in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.