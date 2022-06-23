Overview of Dr. Shant Korkigian, DO

Dr. Shant Korkigian, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Dr. Korkigian works at ENT Specialists PC in Novi, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.