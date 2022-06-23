See All Otolaryngologists in Novi, MI
Dr. Shant Korkigian, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shant Korkigian, DO

Dr. Shant Korkigian, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.

Dr. Korkigian works at ENT Specialists PC in Novi, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Korkigian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Specialists PC
    25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 220, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 477-7020
  2. 2
    Beaumont Hospital-farmington Hills
    28050 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 471-8000
  3. 3
    6249 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 844-1900
  4. 4
    Clinical Oncology Associates
    28080 Grand River Ave Ste 208, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 477-7020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 23, 2022
    My initial visits went smoothly. The Novi office is efficient and well run. I had surgery performed Dr. Korkigian at Beaumont and was skeptical at first going to that facility, BUT it was a good experience for myself and my family during the procedures. After surgery care has been great and I have recommended Dr. Korkgian to my family and friends knowing they will get the best care.
    Pamela Tressler — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Shant Korkigian, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639402258
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shant Korkigian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korkigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korkigian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korkigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korkigian has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korkigian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Korkigian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korkigian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korkigian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korkigian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

