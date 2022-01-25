Overview

Dr. Shant Parseghian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They graduated from Damascus Univ. School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Parseghian works at Montvale Endocrine & Diabetes Center in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.