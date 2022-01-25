Dr. Shant Parseghian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parseghian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shant Parseghian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shant Parseghian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They graduated from Damascus Univ. School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Montvale Endocrine Diabetes Center92 Montvale Ave Ste 3675, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 438-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, personable, explains in detail, and listens to your input. Had the same endo for years so when he retired I was very hesitant with a new MD but wish I switched years ago. Can’t say enough about Dr P and his staff.
About Dr. Shant Parseghian, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic, Armenian and French
- 1366476731
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Long Island College Hospital
- Marshall U
- Damascus Univ. School of Medicine
