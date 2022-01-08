Overview of Dr. Shantan Bhargav Reddy Ravula, MD

Dr. Shantan Bhargav Reddy Ravula, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ravula works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Dutchtown - Pediatrics in Prairieville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.