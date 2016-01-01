Dr. Shantan Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shantan Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Shantan Reddy, MD
Dr. Shantan Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Island, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
DuPage Medical Group - Official2320 High St, Blue Island, IL 60406 Directions (708) 388-5500
-
2
DuPage Medical Group Ophthalmology808 Rickert Dr Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 322-8300
-
3
Duly Health and Care1327 Butterfield Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 322-8300
-
4
Hinsdale Center for Plastic Surgery908 N Elm St Ste 104, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 322-8300
-
5
Dupage Medical Group Eye Specs430 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 170, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Directions (630) 322-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
About Dr. Shantan Reddy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881724995
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- New York University
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.