Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shantanu Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shantanu Sinha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Circleville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.
Dr. Sinha works at
Locations
-
1
Berger Health Center210 Sharon Rd, Circleville, OH 43113 Directions (740) 653-7511
-
2
Cardiovascular Specialists LLC7901 Diley Rd Ste 260, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Directions (740) 653-7511Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 4:00pm
-
3
Cardiovascular Specialists LLC618 Pleasantville Rd Ste 101, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 653-7511
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinha?
He is super nice and knowledgable. My wait time was 20 minutes or less l
About Dr. Shantanu Sinha, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1124029426
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha works at
Dr. Sinha has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sinha speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.