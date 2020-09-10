Overview of Dr. Shante Hinson, MD

Dr. Shante Hinson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Hinson works at Juno Medical in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.