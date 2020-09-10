Dr. Shante Hinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shante Hinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shante Hinson, MD
Dr. Shante Hinson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.
Dr. Hinson works at
Dr. Hinson's Office Locations
Juno Medical2298 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10027 Directions (212) 300-2836
Juno Medical2119 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10026 Directions (212) 300-2836Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 8:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hinson was warm, professional and demonstrated great follow through. The office staff was professional and dry at the same time.
About Dr. Shante Hinson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144481748
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&amp;S Presby Hospital
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Rheumatology
Dr. Hinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinson has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinson.
