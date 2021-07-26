See All Psychiatrists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Shantharam Darbe, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (12)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shantharam Darbe, MD

Dr. Shantharam Darbe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University OK Health Science Center

Dr. Darbe works at Shantharam Darbe MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Darbe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shantharam Darbe MD
    2525 Nw Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 840-9999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 26, 2021
    My mother in law has Alzheimer's and is now very advanced. Her at home care has been at times overwhelming. Finding Dr. Darbe was a blessing as his medical care and support eased our burden of care and allowed us to keep her at home with a greater quality of life than we could have otherwised managed. Thank you and God bless you Dr. Darbe.
    Victor G — Jul 26, 2021
    About Dr. Shantharam Darbe, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700950268
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University OK Health Science Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shantharam Darbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darbe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darbe works at Shantharam Darbe MD in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Darbe’s profile.

    Dr. Darbe has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Darbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darbe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

