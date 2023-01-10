Overview of Dr. Shanthi Kumar, MD

Dr. Shanthi Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from ESCOLA SUPERIOR DE MEDECINA EDUARDO MONDLANE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Mera Boesch & Kumar, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.