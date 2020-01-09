Overview

Dr. Shanthi Rajaratnam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rajaratnam works at Kettering Physician Network - Primary Care in Hamilton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.