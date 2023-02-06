See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Odessa, TX
Dr. Shanthi Thangam, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.0 (40)
Map Pin Small Odessa, TX
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shanthi Thangam, MD

Dr. Shanthi Thangam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Thangam works at Happy Heart Psychiatry in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thangam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shanthi Thangam MD PA
    419 N JACKSON AVE, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 337-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    Feb 06, 2023
    I read alot if reviews. All in All Dr. Thangam really does care. I just lost my mother in law unexpectedly late last month. Dr. Thangam zoomed me that evening, and calmed me down. She's always there when I I need someone to talk to. She has MANY patients and she listens, so yes it takes time. Every patient is different. I've waited several hours before, but I knew I'd get the help I cant get elsewhere here in Odessa. We must appreciate the small things in life. It may be frustrating, but in my opinion I walk out much happier.
    — Feb 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shanthi Thangam, MD
    About Dr. Shanthi Thangam, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shanthi Thangam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thangam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thangam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thangam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thangam works at Happy Heart Psychiatry in Odessa, TX. View the full address on Dr. Thangam’s profile.

    Dr. Thangam has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thangam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Thangam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thangam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thangam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thangam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

