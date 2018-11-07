Overview of Dr. Shanti Nair, MD

Dr. Shanti Nair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Homer Glen, IL. They graduated from Karnataka University / Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Nair works at LOYOLA CENTER FOR HEALTH AT HOMER GLEN in Homer Glen, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL and Hickory Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.