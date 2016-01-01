Overview of Dr. Shanti Neerukonda, MD

Dr. Shanti Neerukonda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Neerukonda works at Complete Care Cardiology in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.