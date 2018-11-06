Dr. Shanti Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanti Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shanti Thomas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Thomas works at
Beaumont Laboratory - Brownstown19725 Allen Rd Ste 101, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 479-2371
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is very caring and listens to my opinions. Never rushes you in and out.
- Medical Oncology
- English, Malayalam
- 1083707111
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Malayalam.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
