Dr. Shanti Virupannavar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shanti Virupannavar, DO
Dr. Shanti Virupannavar, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lansing, MI.
Dr. Virupannavar works at
Dr. Virupannavar's Office Locations
Advanced Rheumatology PC4202 Collins Rd Ste 115, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 908-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have Dr V. she is so friendly and very caring .and very kind ..And very helpful gives you many options and information .That you need to know .
About Dr. Shanti Virupannavar, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1003109075
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virupannavar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virupannavar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virupannavar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virupannavar works at
Dr. Virupannavar has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virupannavar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Virupannavar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virupannavar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virupannavar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virupannavar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.