Overview

Dr. Shantilal Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Crawford Memorial Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Patel works at UAP Clinic in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Paris, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.