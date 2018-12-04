See All Nephrologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Shanza Mujeeb, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shanza Mujeeb, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Mujeeb works at Franciscan Nephrology Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Evergreen Nephrology Associates
    1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Nephrotic Syndrome
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Nephrotic Syndrome

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 04, 2018
    Dr. Mujeeb is conscientious, knowledgeable?, and personable. Her diagnostic approach is iterative and filled with common sense?. She takes time to make sure all my questions are answered and that I thoroughly understand the next steps
    Scott Ahlsmith in Tacoma, WA — Dec 04, 2018
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Dr. Shanza Mujeeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mujeeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mujeeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mujeeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mujeeb works at Franciscan Nephrology Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Mujeeb’s profile.

    Dr. Mujeeb has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mujeeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mujeeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mujeeb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mujeeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mujeeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

