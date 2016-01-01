Dr. Shao Zheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shao Zheng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Guangzhou Med Coll.
Shao Zheng, MD - Pediatrics1681 State Route 27, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 985-0666
- 2 666 Plainsboro Rd Ste 1H, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 751-5226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1376608042
Education & Certifications
- Woodhull Med and Mental Hlth Ctr
- Morristown Medical Center
- Guangzhou Med Coll
Dr. Zheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zheng speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.