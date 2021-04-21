Overview of Dr. Shapur Ameri, MD

Dr. Shapur Ameri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Ameri works at Shapur Ameri MD Neurosurgery in Framingham, MA with other offices in Winchester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.