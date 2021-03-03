Overview of Dr. Sharab Mohamed, MD

Dr. Sharab Mohamed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mohamed works at Immediate Care, PA in Greenacres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.