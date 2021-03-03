Dr. Sharab Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharab Mohamed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharab Mohamed, MD
Dr. Sharab Mohamed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mohamed's Office Locations
Immediate Care P.a3345 S Jog Rd, Greenacres, FL 33467 Directions (561) 965-4855
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Mohamed’s for over 20 years. He is very kind, understanding, and patient. He is very intuitive and caught things that others have missed. He has seen me through some pretty tough times and diagnoses. I would highly recommend him for a PCP. You may have to wait but that is because he takes his time with each person. He is worth the wait!
About Dr. Sharab Mohamed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033210893
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Med Center
- St Elizabeth Hosp At Seton Hall U
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Towson State University, Maryland
Dr. Mohamed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamed.
