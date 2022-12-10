Dr. Sharad Dass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharad Dass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharad Dass, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Dass works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Respiratory Sleep Medicine105 N Bascom Ave Ste 202, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 538-1379Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dass?
provided the patient with utmost care.
About Dr. Sharad Dass, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1144312125
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dass works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.