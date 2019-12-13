Dr. Sharad Ghamande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghamande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharad Ghamande, MD
Dr. Sharad Ghamande, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Roswell Park Cancer Institute
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghamande?
My mother was diagnosed with Stage Iv Ovarian cancer in November of 2018. As of today, December 12, 2019, she is in total remission thanks to Dr. Sharad Ghamande and his staff. Dr. Ghamande is a kind, compassionate doctor who is very knowledgeable and stays current with the latest treatment options. He and his staff gave my mother the best treatment; they were a Godsend for her. We were so blessed to have found them! We highly recommend them to anyone facing the same kind of challenge.
- Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1174500128
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Boston Med Center
- Augusta University Medical Center
