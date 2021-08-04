Overview of Dr. Sharad Goel, MD

Dr. Sharad Goel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Goel works at The Kidney And Hypertension Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Osteodystrophy, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.