Dr. Sharad Goel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharad Goel, MD
Dr. Sharad Goel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Goel's Office Locations
Kidney & Hypertension Center - Cincinnati3219 Clifton Ave Ste 325, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 861-0800
Kidney & Hypertension Center200 Medical Center Dr Ste 360, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (513) 217-5720
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
first appointment with this doctor, very knowledgeable, caring, explained everything in great detail. very kind , cares very much for his patients.
About Dr. Sharad Goel, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861438657
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel has seen patients for Renal Osteodystrophy, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goel speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
