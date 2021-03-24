Overview of Dr. Sharad Kothari, MD

Dr. Sharad Kothari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Kothari works at Mehta Medical PC in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.