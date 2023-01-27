Dr. Sharad Lakhanpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhanpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharad Lakhanpal, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharad Lakhanpal, MD
Dr. Sharad Lakhanpal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lakhanpal works at
Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates - Dallas8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 540-0700
Rheumatology Associates - Irving2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 515, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (214) 540-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lakhanpal is an excellent physician. His knowledge and manners are outstanding.
About Dr. Sharad Lakhanpal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakhanpal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakhanpal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakhanpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakhanpal works at
Dr. Lakhanpal has seen patients for Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhanpal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhanpal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhanpal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhanpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhanpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.