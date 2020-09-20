Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharad Parikh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharad Parikh, MD
Dr. Sharad Parikh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
Biomedical Imaging LLC3450 Bridgeland Dr Ste F, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 831-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parikh is my husband's surgeon. I find him to be very much to the point when caring for a patient. Very happy with his no nonsense approach to communication.
About Dr. Sharad Parikh, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1760482384
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.